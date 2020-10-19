Covid-19: Wales circuit-breaker, Manchester talks and energy bills

The official case count in Nunavut, Canada, remains zero, many months into the pandemic. How has it done that? Well, in March authorities brought in some of the strictest travel regulations in the country, barring entry to almost all non-residents. Residents returning home from elsewhere first had to spend two weeks in "isolation hubs" - hotels paid for by the government. Inuit, who make up over 80% of the population, are a high-risk group in general for respiratory infections, so protecting them was crucial.