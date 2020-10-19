Covid-19: Wales circuit-breaker, Manchester talks and energy bills
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Wales eyes virus 'fire-break'
The Welsh Government is due to announce later if and when it'll bring in a short, nationwide lockdown. A two or three-week "fire-break", as it's being called, could see people once again told to stay at home, and pubs, bars, restaurants, leisure facilities and non-essential shops closed. Primary pupils would likely return after half term as planned, but secondary school students may be kept at home for longer. Northern Ireland has already imposed a circuit-breaker, including school closures. Scotland has tougher rules in place across the central belt, but schools are so far unaffected.
2. Manchester deadlock latest
England, for now at least, is sticking with the regional, tiered approach and talks will continue later over the imposition of tougher rules in Greater Manchester. It's thought the chancellor may offer tens of millions of pounds in extra funding for the area to try to persuade local leaders to accept stronger controls. Ministers have warned they will impose them if necessary. Look up the regulations in your area.
3. Closing down and bouncing back
Across Europe, a number of nations have strengthened their approach in response to the apparent second wave of coronavirus infections. Italy - hard hit the first time round - is the latest. Mayors will get powers to close public areas after 21:00 and tighter restrictions will be imposed on hospitality, socialising and recreation. On the other side of the world the story is quite different. China - the world's second-largest economy and the place where the pandemic began - continues to recover from its impact. Track the global spread of the virus here.
4. Energy bills help
Back in March, energy firms reached a voluntary agreement to support households struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic. Now Ofgem has confirmed its plans to require them to do so this winter. Those struggling to top up prepayment meters must be offered emergency credit to stop them running out. Customers in debt must also be put on realistic and sustainable repayment plans. Energy companies have already been given the go-ahead to chase unpaid bills again - although they've been warned not to be aggressive.
5. The place in North America with no cases
The official case count in Nunavut, Canada, remains zero, many months into the pandemic. How has it done that? Well, in March authorities brought in some of the strictest travel regulations in the country, barring entry to almost all non-residents. Residents returning home from elsewhere first had to spend two weeks in "isolation hubs" - hotels paid for by the government. Inuit, who make up over 80% of the population, are a high-risk group in general for respiratory infections, so protecting them was crucial.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, al fresco drinking and dining has boomed during the pandemic - see how venues are doing their best to keep that going into the winter.
