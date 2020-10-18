Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'
Greater Manchester's mayor has called for wider support over the region's stance against stricter Covid-19 curbs, saying: "This is not just Greater Manchester's fight."
Andy Burnham said it was "everyone's concern because everywhere could end up in tier three" over winter.
Leaders in the region have rejected a move to the highest alert level without more generous financial support.
But Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove criticised "political posturing".
