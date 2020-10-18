BBC News

Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images

Greater Manchester's mayor has called for wider support over the region's stance against stricter Covid-19 curbs, saying: "This is not just Greater Manchester's fight."

Andy Burnham said it was "everyone's concern because everywhere could end up in tier three" over winter.

Leaders in the region have rejected a move to the highest alert level without more generous financial support.

But Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove criticised "political posturing".

  • LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
  • TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
  • THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
  • SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
  • TESTING: How do I get a virus test?

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Coronavirus: Tory MPs clash over Manchester restrictions

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Covid: Lancashire to move to highest alert level

    Published
    1 day ago