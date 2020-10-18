Covid-19: Police could access Test and Trace data, and Tory MPs clash over restrictions
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Police get access to some NHS Test and Trace data
People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their details shared with the police on a "case-by-case basis", the Department of Health and Social Care has said. The British Medical Association has raised concerns that police involvement might put people off being tested.
2. Tory MPs clash over Manchester restrictions
Some 20 Tory MPs have written urging Greater Manchester's mayor to "engage" with the government's regional approach to restrictions - prompting anger from some of their own colleagues, who said the intervention was "not helpful". Some of those calling for a more national response have accused ministers of not listening to scientific advice but what does it really mean to "follow the science", and did we ever do it?
3. Coronavirus drives shop closures to new record
A record number of shops closed on UK high streets during the first half of this year, data shows. Researchers found that 11,120 chain store outlets shut between January and June. Although more than 5,000 shops opened during this period, it was not enough to fill the gaps, resulting in a net decline of 6,001 stores.
4. Empty streets in France as curfew enforced
Paris streets and those in eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night as a controversial new curfew was enforced in a bid to curb the spread of Covid. As new measures are due to be announced in neighbouring Italy, how are new lockdowns changing life across Europe?
5. World War 2 veteran relives family holidays by painting
Leslie Posnett, 100, lives alone in sheltered accommodation in Leicestershire. The coronavirus restrictions have meant that he's not had many visitors, so he's been reliving his holidays by painting them.
And don't forget...
With the rules applying to different areas changing on a daily basis, you can check the restrictions in your area using our tool.
Also, find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
