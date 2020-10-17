Covid-19: Regional leaders 'ready to meet' PM and patients 'less likely to die than in April'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Manchester leaders 'ready to meet' PM over Covid
Council leaders in Greater Manchester have said they are ready to meet Boris Johnson at any time to try to end the stalemate over bringing in the top level of coronavirus measures for the region. It comes after the PM warned on Friday that he would impose the extra restrictions if no agreement was reached.
2. Covid patients 'less likely to die than in April'
Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care have a better chance of surviving now than they did in April, the dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine has said. Meanwhile, infections across England are continuing to rise rapidly, with an estimated 27,900 new cases a day, the Office for National Statistics says. So, how worried should we be?
3. Labour demands children get school holiday meals
Labour has given ministers 72 hours to agree to provide free school meals during the holidays saying more than one million children could be left hungry. It comes after footballer Marcus Rashford pledged to continue his free school meals campaign after the government rejected it.
4. Lockdown year 'worst ever' for dog thefts
Demand for dogs during the pandemic has led to a significant rise in pets being stolen, experts claim. As millions spent more time at home, interest in getting a canine companion peaked, leading criminals to "capitalise" on the surge in interest.
5. Fundraiser to save Covid-hit Down's charity
The mother of a child with Down's syndrome has said they will be walking towards a 300-mile challenge to fundraise for charity Down's South London after it saw a £50,000 shortfall in donations.
And don't forget...
With the rules applying to different areas changing on a daily basis, you can check the restrictions in your area using our tool.
Also, find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
