PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester
Boris Johnson says the spread of coronavirus in Greater Manchester is "grave" and he may "need to intervene" if new measures are not agreed.
The prime minister urged mayor Andy Burnham to "engage constructively" with the government over the region entering "very high" tier three measures.
He said the situation was worsening "with every passing day".
Mr Burnham has called the tougher rules "flawed and unfair" and wants more financial support for people affected.
Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Johnson said he understood the "reluctance" of local leaders to put the region into tougher restrictions and said it would be "far from a pain-free course of action".
He warned: "Of course, if agreement cannot be reached I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester's hospitals and save the lives of Manchester's residents.
"But our efforts would be so much more effective if we work together."
Revealing that a deal had not been reached between No 10 and the region's leaders, Mr Johnson said time was "of the essence" for action to be taken.
"Each day that passes before action is taken means more people will go to hospital, more people will end up in intensive care and tragically more people will die," he said.
Mr Burnham told a news conference on Thursday that local leaders were "unanimously opposed" to the introduction of "flawed and unfair" tier three rules and the region would "stand firm" against government plans.