Covid-19: PM's Greater Manchester warning and Wales considers circuit-breaker

1. PM warns he may 'need to intervene' in Greater Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been giving a press briefing this afternoon. A key message was his plea to Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to work with the government over introducing further measures in the region. The PM warned the situation there is "very grave" and getting worse every day - and that he may "need to intervene" if necessary. Mr Burnham has called the tougher rules "flawed and unfair" and wants more financial support for people affected. It comes as the R number has risen slightly to 1.3-1.5 in the UK, with growth of the epidemic still widespread.

2. Lancashire moves to tier three

The county of Lancashire is moving to tier three, the highest level of Covid restrictions in England, from Saturday. It means a ban on household mixing indoors (as well as in private gardens and most outdoor venues). Gyms and leisure centres are staying open though, which is a difference from the rules in the Liverpool City Region, the only other area in tier three. About 1.5 million people will be affected by the new rules.

3. Wales looks to undergo 'short, sharp' lockdown

People in Wales are facing a national lockdown lasting at least two weeks in plans described as a "fire-break" by First Minister Mark Drakeford. He says this "short, sharp" lockdown could slow down the virus. A decision is likely to be made on Monday, with talks continuing over the weekend. He said "doing nothing is not an option", but that this period of staying home would last weeks rather than months.

4. Will students have to stay away from uni after Christmas?

Getting university students home for the Christmas holidays has become a political priority. There are proposals for a mass testing programme for students and for in-person teaching to stop for the last two weeks of term. There's also an argument students should isolate, with no socialising, at their university accommodation for this fortnight. But the bigger issue now is whether students should return to campus in January - or whether they will have to stay where they are, if they've chosen to be with family, and study online. Read more on this complex issue here.

5. Mapping the UK during the pandemic

Geographer Daniel Raven-Ellison has created a new map - made by volunteers during lockdown - to show the best walking routes between all of Britain's main towns. He now needs 10,000 keen walkers to test out the routes on his "slow map". The aim is to help people who want to travel by foot, especially pertinent in areas where public transport is not recommended due to coronavirus restrictions, to find the best way to a neighbouring town or city.

Daniel Raven-Ellison has the backing of the Ordnance Survey

