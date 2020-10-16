Covid-19: Scientist warns over virus row and new rules come into force

It's been a long time since most of us have even considered a trip to the theatre. But actor Brian Conley is preparing to get back on stage - albeit in front of a reduced audience at central London's Dominion Theatre - as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. He's finding the prospect emotional and says the entertainment business is vital: "It's so important to have escapism and feel a little bit normal and walk out with a smile on your face and a thought that everything is going to get better."