Covid: Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3
- Published
Related Topics
Greater Manchester will move into England's highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands.
But as yet there is no agreement on financial support for the region.
It will join the Liverpool City Region - currently the only area under Tier 3 measures, involving pub closures and different households being banned from mixing indoors or outdoors.
Meanwhile, London and Essex are due to move into Tier 2 from Saturday, facing restrictions on meeting indoors.