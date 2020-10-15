London due to move from Covid Tier 1 to Tier 2
Millions of Londoners will face tougher Tier 2 Covid measures from Saturday, with a ban on households mixing indoors, local MPs have been told.
Ministers are currently being briefed over the new measures in a call with Health Minister Helen Whately.
Households would also be barred from mixing in pubs and restaurants.
It comes as talks continue between the government and local leaders over the expansion of the strictest coronavirus restrictions to more parts of England.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Nobody wants to see more restrictions but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners."
The new three-tier system sees every area of England classed as being on medium, high or very high alert.
Greater Manchester and Lancashire could join Liverpool City Region and be placed under Tier 3 - "very high".
MPs in Greater Manchester and London were both invited to join ministerial calls on Thursday morning.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to update MPs on the latest measures in a Commons statement later.