Coronavirus: New Wales and Northern Ireland measures as PM defends England strategy

After suggesting it for days, and twice writing to Boris Johnson urging him to implement it, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that people from areas of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland with high rates of coronavirus will be banned from travelling into Wales from 18:00 BST on Friday. Some of the details are still to come, such as what counts as "high", what exceptions there will be and whether the same fines system currently in place for people transgressing movement restrictions inside Wales will be applied to unwelcome visitors.