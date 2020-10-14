Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional approach to coronavirus curbs
A new three-tier system of regional Covid-19 restrictions in England "is the right way forward," Boris Johnson says.
The PM told Parliament the policy "can bring down the virus" and reduce the rate of transmission.
But Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said he thinks it does not go far enough - a view he said was echoed by scientists.
In Northern Ireland, schools will close from Monday and pubs and restaurants face new restrictions on Friday.
The new three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions has begun in England, with the Liverpool region the first to enter the highest alert level.
Most of the country is in the lowest tier - medium - but millions of people in the North and the Midlands face extra curbs on households mixing.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said the plan is "to seize this moment now to avoid the misery of a national lockdown" through a regional solution.
Sir Keir called for a short national lockdown - known as a "circuit breaker" - to help buy time to "save lives, fix testing, and save the NHS".
He said the PM rejected the advice of government science advisers on 21 September - since when the rate of transmission has risen.
The PM said the disease was now "appearing much more strongly" in some parts of the country than others so a different approach was needed to that taken earlier in the year.
He highlighted the fact there were 670 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the Liverpool region, compared with 33 per 100,000 in Cornwall.
"That is why the tiered approach... is the right way forward," he said.
"We want to put in the most stringent measures necessary in the places where the virus is surging in order to get it down where it is surging," he added.
"That is the logical thing to do."