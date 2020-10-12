Covid: Sage scientists called for short lockdown weeks ago
The government's scientific advisers called for a short lockdown in England to halt the spread of Covid-19 last month, newly-released documents show.
The experts said an immediate "circuit breaker" was the best way to control cases, at a meeting on 21 September.
Labour said the advice was ignored but No 10 said there are no easy decisions.
It comes as the Liverpool region prepares to enter a "very high" Covid alert level from Wednesday, the highest of a new three-tier system.
Speaking at a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday evening, Boris Johnson said the alert system for England could succeed in driving cases down if it was implemented "very effectively".
And the PM said he rejected the "extreme route" of a full nationwide lockdown "right now".
At the same press conference, England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, voiced concerns over the impact of the new measures, saying he was not confident they "would be enough to get on top of" the virus without further local restrictions.
Minutes from the meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which feeds into UK government decision making, stated the advisers had called for the immediate introduction of a short national lockdown three weeks ago.
They also showed the scientists suggested:
- banning all contact inside homes with members of other households
- closing all bars, restaurants, cafes, indoor gyms and hairdressers
- requiring all university and college teaching to take place online
Of all the measures proposed by the advisory group, just one - advising those who can work from home to do so - was implemented by the government at the time.
The minutes from Sage said that "the more rapidly interventions are put in place, and the more stringent they are, the faster the reduction in incidence and prevalence, and the greater reduction in COVID-related deaths".
They also said NHS Test and Trace was having just a "marginal impact" and this "will likely decline further" unless the system expanded to keep up with the rise in cases.
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the minutes suggest "how much the political atmosphere has changed".
"At the start ministers were very keen to be seen to be following Sage - this paper makes clear how they are making different decisions now."
Medium, high, very high
The minutes were released shortly after the conclusion of Mr Johnson's No 10 news conference setting out the three-tiers of restrictions - and as Prof Whitty raised questions over its effectiveness.
He said it was likely local authorities in the most-affected areas would have to go further than the base level of restrictions.
The new system is split into three alert levels: medium, high and very high. Most areas in England are in the medium alert level - meaning current restrictions continue, including the 10pm hospitality curfew and the rule of six.
Areas already under additional local restrictions are automatically in the high alert level - meaning bans on household mixing indoors are extended to include hospitality venues.
Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of High Peak now come into this category, as well as Greater Manchester, parts of South Yorkshire, and north-east England. Around 4.4 million people will be in high alert areas.
The Liverpool City Region - home to 1.5 million people - becomes the first area to enter the very high alert level, with the closure of pubs and bars. Betting shops, gyms, leisure centres and casinos will also close in the region.
Household mixing will be banned anywhere indoors, and in outdoor gardens and hospitality. The rule of six will continue to apply in outdoor public spaces such as parks, according to government guidance.
A further 13,972 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, with 50 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test recorded.
