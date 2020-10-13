Covid-19: Unemployment jumps and scientific advice 'rejected'

People from ethnic minorities are at higher risk if they develop Covid-19, but not enough have come forward to take part in vaccine trials. British researchers need their help to make sure the jabs will work for all populations. More over 65s are also needed. Both groups would be among the first offered a vaccine if one becomes available. Elsewhere this morning, scientists in the US have reported a case of a man catching Covid twice, with the second infection far more serious than the first.