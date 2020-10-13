Covid-19: Unemployment jumps and scientific advice 'rejected'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Unemployment jumps
Figures just released show the first big rise in unemployment due to the pandemic. The jobless rate rose to 4.5% between June and August - up from 4.1% in the previous three-month period. That takes the total out of work to 1.5 million - 209,000 more than a year earlier. The Office for National Statistics said there had been "a stark rise in the number of people who had recently been made redundant". If you're looking for work, see which sectors are hiring right now and get some advice from nine top bosses on how to wow an interviewer.
2. Following the science?
The three-tier coronavirus alert system is now in force across England, but it's emerged ministers rejected a recommendation from scientific advisers to introduce much tougher lockdown rules three weeks ago. The Sage committee pushed for a short nationwide lockdown, but their advice was declined by the prime minister. They warned "not acting now to reduce cases will result in a very large epidemic with catastrophic consequences". Labour is demanding the government explain why it ignored its own experts - here's what our health correspondent thinks.
3. Vaccine volunteers needed
People from ethnic minorities are at higher risk if they develop Covid-19, but not enough have come forward to take part in vaccine trials. British researchers need their help to make sure the jabs will work for all populations. More over 65s are also needed. Both groups would be among the first offered a vaccine if one becomes available. Elsewhere this morning, scientists in the US have reported a case of a man catching Covid twice, with the second infection far more serious than the first.
4. Protecting the homeless
Night shelters were closed during lockdown earlier this year and thousands of homeless people moved into emergency self-contained accommodation - paid for with extra funding provided to councils. Later today, ministers will publish guidance detailing how shelters could reopen if required, but charity Crisis is criticising that suggestion, warning social distancing will prove "all but impossible". It also says £10m due to be given to councils in England to help the homeless during the colder months "falls short of the bold action we need".
5. 'I feel like myself again'
Scientists and doctors are only just starting to understand the long-term consequences for some people who contract coronavirus. Sufferers of so-called "long Covid" report symptoms including lasting fatigue, persistent pain and breathlessness for months. Louise was a healthy, 47-year-old triathlete and swimming teacher from Buxton, Derbyshire, but has been left with chronic chest pain. She says open water swimming is the only thing that helps, although it wasn't something doctors had advised her to do.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, with the October half-term approaching, many people would normally be thinking of taking a short holiday in the UK. What does the new three-tier system mean if you're in that position?
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- ILLEGAL LOCKDOWN RAVES: Annie Mac on Coronavirus Newscast
- FOOD REVOLUTION: Is the way we produce and buy food set to change for good?