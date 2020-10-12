Covid-19: New lockdown system, pregnancy risk and football shake-up

The country will be divided up into "medium", "high" and "very high" when it comes to infection levels. The aim is to simplify the current patchwork of restrictions, but the measures are still to be finalised. Once they are, Boris Johnson will tell MPs in the Commons first, followed by a Downing Street press conference. The Liverpool City Region is expected to become the first tier 3 area, with the likely closure of pubs, gyms and casinos, but others could follow. The UK isn't alone is facing these sorts of decisions in response to the second wave - see what's happening elsewhere in Europe.