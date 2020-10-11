Covid: Second national lockdown possible, says top UK scientist
- Published
Another national coronavirus lockdown is a possibility and we have to do what we can to avoid that at all costs, a leading UK scientist has said.
Prof Peter Horby said the UK was at a "precarious point" with Covid-19 cases, with the number of people admitted to hospital rising.
It comes after England's deputy chief medical officer warned the country was at a "tipping point".
Minsters say their local approach to restrictions is the right way forward.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce tougher local restrictions on Monday.
In a statement to MPs, the prime minister will outline plans for a three-tier system of local restrictions, where each region in England would be placed into a tier based on the severity of cases in the area.
Across the UK, the R number - the average number of people each infected person passes the virus on to - is now estimated between 1.2 and 1.5. Anything above 1.0 means cases are increasing.
Prof Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the "critical mission" now was to protect the NHS to avoid all non-essential hospital services being cancelled, as they were when the UK went into its first nationwide lockdown in March.
"We really need to provide care to everybody - those with Covid and those without," he said. "The way to do that is to keep the numbers down."
He warned some hospitals in the north of England were already coming under pressure and it might not be long before intensive care beds fill up.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Prof Horby said the country had to accept more stringent measures to drive down transmission of the virus.
It is expected that parts of the north of England and the Midlands will be placed under tougher measures, following the prime minister's announcement.
Liverpool, where there are currently 600 cases per 100,000 people, is expected to be placed under the most severe set of restrictions, with all the city's pubs forced to close.
Political leaders in the north of England fear harsher measures in their regions could damage local economies and leave some people struggling to survive.
They say Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement - to pay two-thirds of workers' wages for UK firms forced to close by law by coronavirus restrictions - is "insufficient".
Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Labour would try to force a House of Commons vote on Mr Sunak's plans, to push for further financial support for places with increased restrictions.
Asked by Andrew Marr if Labour MPs would join Tory rebels to vote the measures down if the government did not listen, she said they would try to "frame the terms of a debate and vote so there is an opportunity to put forwards an alternative support package".
A government spokeswoman said all financial support would be kept under review, to support businesses and protect jobs over the coming months.