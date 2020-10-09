Covid-19: PM to detail new measures to MPs on Monday
- Published
Related Topics
The prime minister is to make a statement to MPs on Monday giving details of new restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus in England.
A letter from Boris Johnson's chief strategic adviser to MPs in the north-west of England seen by the BBC states "it is very likely that certain local areas will face further restrictions".
It is expected that a three-tier system will be introduced.
Regions will be put under differing rules based on the severity of cases.
Pubs and restaurants could be closed in the worst-affected areas, including parts of northern England and the Midlands, while a ban on overnight stays is also being considered.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How have rules on meeting friends changed?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?