Covid-19: Economic growth below expectations and cases 'getting out of control'

Coronavirus is "getting out of control" in the north of England and the country is an "unbelievably serious situation", according to junior education minister Gillian Keegan. Her comments come as the government faces criticism for failing to consult local politicians over planned measures, such as the potential closure of bars and restaurants. Meanwhile, in Scotland, hospitality venues will shut for 16 days from 18:00 BST across the central belt and face tighter rules elsewhere.