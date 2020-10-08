Covid: Tighter restrictions likely and hospitality 'death knell' warning
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Tighter England Covid measures likely next week
Coronavirus restrictions are to be further tightened in parts of England early next week, with the closure of bars and restaurants a possibility, the BBC has been told. The government is also likely to introduce a three-tier system for local lockdowns, with areas placed in different categories depending on the number of cases per 100,000 people.
2. Hospitality 'death knell' fears
There are warnings the latest measures imposed in Scotland - including the closure of pubs and restaurants in central areas for 16 days from 18:00 BST on Friday - could sound the "death knell" for companies in the hospitality industry. The Scottish government says businesses will get an additional £40m in support.
3. Government to pay £2m to settle Covid testing case
The UK is set to pay up to £2m to settle a lawsuit over the way it selected an IT contract for coronavirus testing at privately-run, government-managed Lighthouse labs. British company Diagnostics AI had claimed the process was "unfair and unlawful" after it lost out to a European rival UgenTec, despite spotting some positive coronavirus cases its rival missed.
4. Inside an A&E fighting against Covid-19
With rising numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, measures have been put in place to help staff deal with the virus. We look at the impact on a 12-hour shift at the A&E department at the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.
5. Homebuyers look to country and coast to escape cities
A lockdown urge to look for property near the coast or in the country has turned into a trend, as more people bid to escape crowded towns and cities, according to property website Rightmove. Searches have doubled for homes in villages and towns with populations less than 11,000, it says, while seaside resorts have seen the biggest jump in sales.
And don't forget...
If you're struggling to keep up with the latest restrictions, you can check the rules where you live.
Also, find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
