Coronavirus: NHS supplies threat, Scotland restrictions and Trump latest
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. NHS tests at risk
The supply of coronavirus swabs and other key tests for conditions including cancer could be hit by problems at Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche. It's one of two major suppliers of testing equipment for the NHS across the UK, but is suffering from a "very significant drop in its processing capacity". Roche says it could take two weeks to put things right, but it will prioritise cororonavirus testing kit in the meantime.
2. Scotland getting tougher
New tighter virus restrictions will be announced by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later. They could potentially amount to a so-called "circuit-breaker" - a short, sharp shock to break the chains of transmission, but minimise damage to the economy. The expectation is there could be tighter controls, or even temporary closure, of pubs, restaurants and other venues, and restrictions imposed on travel in hotspot areas. The R number - a key measure of virus transmission - is estimated to be 1.3-1.7 in Scotland right now and 1.2-1.6 in England.
3. Coronavirus loans 'stolen'
The Bounce Back scheme offers small businesses struggling during the pandemic loans of up to £50,000. But the National Audit Office says £1.9bn could have been claimed by criminals, leaving taxpayers on the hook when they fail to pay the money back. The government insists it has tried to minimise fraud with lender background checks, but a BBC investigation found criminals setting up fake businesses on an industrial scale to access the loans.
4. More people in Trump's inner circle test positive
The president's speech writer Stephen Miller is one of the latest to succumb. After he left hospital, President Trump told Americans not to fear Covid-19 - we asked voters whether they saw that as a message of strength or an insult. And our correspondent Nick Bryant explains why Mr Trump's highly-choreographed home-coming could be the defining moment of his presidency. Among all this, the election campaign continues - find out why the vice-presidential debate, being held tonight, really matters.
5. 'Covid was my catalyst'
This spring, final-year university students saw work placements and graduate scheme opportunities disappearing due to the pandemic. But not all let that hold them back. As part of our series CEO Secrets, the BBC has spoken to young people who've started their own businesses during these tough times. Snack boxes for home workers, a Deliveroo-style service for clothes alterations - read their success stories.
Plus, hospital admissions for Covid-19 are rising UK-wide, so how well-prepared is the health service for a second wave?
