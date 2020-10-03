Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Trump in hospital after Covid-positive test

US President Donald Trump has been flown to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. According to the White House, Mr Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits" and has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington DC suburbs as a precaution. The president received an experimental drug cocktail injection at the White House after he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for Covid-19.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US president said in a video posted on Twitter: "I think I'm doing very well."

2. Liverpool striker Mane self-isolating

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had tested positive for Covid-19. The club says the Senegal winger has "displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall". Mane, who has scored three goals for the Anfield club this season, will now miss the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday prior to the international break.

Image copyright EPA

3. New James Bond film delayed - again

The release of the latest James Bond film has been further delayed amid the ongoing pandemic. The premiere of No Time To Die had already been moved from April to November. It has now been further delayed until 2 April 2021 "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience", according to a statement on the film's website. No Time To Die is due to be Daniel Craig's final appearance as the British secret service agent.

Image copyright Universal Image caption No Time To Die marks Daniel Craig's swansong as James Bond

4. Are you prepared for another lockdown?

Squatting with Joe Wicks. Online quizzing. The elusive hunt for a bag of self-raising flour. It seems only yesterday that the UK was plunged into a national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he doesn't want another full lockdown but national measures may need to be tightened and in many areas local lockdowns are already in place. Throughout lockdown the BBC spoke to people in different situations to find out how they were dealing with life in a pandemic. So what did they learn?

Image copyright Various

5. London Marathon arrives - months late and mostly outside London

When the annual London Marathon starts this Sunday 4 October, it will look worlds away from previous editions of the race. The UK's coronavirus lockdown forced the April race to be delayed for six months, and only a handful runners, all elite, will be taking part on the official course around St James's Park in central London. The 45,000 other participants will run or walk a marathon (26.2 miles, or 42km) at a time and place of their choosing on Sunday, logging their progress on an app. Here are some of their stories.

Image copyright © Rob Jewell Image caption Gill Silverthorn will run her marathon in Cornwall in a 10kg costume for Save the Rhino

