Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms'

US President Donald Trump has mild symptoms of coronavirus after he and his wife Melania tested positive for the illness, the White House says. Mr Trump's chief of staff said the president, 74, was "on the job" and "in good spirits", adding that he expected him to make a quick recovery. Our health correspondent James Gallagher explains why Mr Trump's age and weight make him at greater risk of a severe infection here. And with just over a month to go before the presidential elections, North America reporter Anthony Zurcher looks at the implications for the polls.

Image copyright Reuters

2. Covid-positive MP's Parliament trip 'reckless'

The House of Commons speaker has said he is "very, very angry" at the "reckless" behaviour of an MP who travelled from Glasgow to London with Covid-19 symptoms, then returned home after testing positive. Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he could not believe that Margaret Ferrier had put other people's health at risk. Ms Ferrier has been suspended by the SNP but faces calls to quit as an MP, including from party leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Our Scotland editor Sarah Smith looks at why the situation is embarrassing for Ms Sturgeon here.

3. 'Everyone got a bit complacent' over virus, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the UK is a result of a "fraying of people's discipline" over the summer. He said compliance with restrictions had been "high at first" but then "everyone got a bit, kind of, complacent and blasé". Cases have increased sharply across the UK since the end of August, with a further 6,968 cases and 66 deaths reported today.

4. Growth in Covid cases 'may be levelling off'

However, there's been more evidence today suggesting new coronavirus infections in England and Wales may be increasing more slowly than in previous weeks. An Office for National Statistics survey estimates there were 8,400 new cases per day in England in the week to 24 September - slightly down on the previous week's estimate of 9,600 daily cases. Data from three different analyses show a slight change in England and Wales - but government scientific advisers are urging caution and say it is still "highly likely" the epidemic is growing exponentially across the country. Many areas of the UK are also facing extra restrictions due to local spikes. You can check the rules in your area using our postcode search tool.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Strictly's HRVY tests positive for Covid-19

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus, 10 days before the launch show is due to be filmed. The YouTube star and singer tweeted to say he's "all good, no symptoms, just isolating for the next 10 days". The 21-year-old is still expected to take part in the series. Read more about how Strictly will be different this year here.

Get a longer daily news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

... you can track the spread of coronavirus around the world with our visual guide.

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page, and follow the latest developments via our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: