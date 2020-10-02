Brexit: PM and EU president to 'take stock' of trade talks
- 2 October 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Boris Johnson will speak to the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to "take stock" of post-Brexit trade negotiations and "discuss next steps".
The UK and the EU have been holding their final formal rounds of trade talks in Brussels this week.
Chief negotiators Lord David Frost and Michel Barnier are due to meet later.
Both sides have said a deal needs to be agreed this month to take over from the transition period at the start of 2021.