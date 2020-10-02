Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will speak on Saturday

Boris Johnson will speak to the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to "take stock" of post-Brexit trade negotiations and "discuss next steps".

The UK and the EU have been holding their final formal rounds of trade talks in Brussels this week.

Chief negotiators Lord David Frost and Michel Barnier are due to meet later.

Both sides have said a deal needs to be agreed this month to take over from the transition period at the start of 2021.