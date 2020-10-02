Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Trump tests positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump is in quarantine, along with First Lady Melania, after they tested positive for coronavirus. "We will get through this together," he said in a tweet revealing the news. Mr Trump's physician says the president and his wife "are both well at this time".

2. Covid-positive MP's Parliament trip 'indefensible'

The actions of an SNP MP who travelled by train to Westminster with Covid symptoms are "utterly indefensible, says Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Margaret Ferrier, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West, was suspended from the party and is facing calls to resign as an MP, having also admitted she tested positive before making the return rail journey.

3. 'Loss of smell clearer sign of Covid than cough'

The loss of smell may be a more reliable indicator of Covid-19 than a cough or fever, research suggests. A University College London study of 590 people who lost their sense of smell or taste earlier in the year found four in every five had coronavirus antibodies and - of them - 40% had no other symptoms. The findings emphasise the importance of people self-isolating if they can't smell "everyday" items such as perfume, toothpaste, or coffee, says Prof Rachel Batterham.

4. 'He's stuck in a room with Covid, miles from home'

With Covid-19 cases hitting nearly half of the UK's universities, students and parents have painted a depressing picture of life as a fresher. Among those talking to Labour leader Keir Starmer in an "online town hall meeting" was Sanjiv Sachdev, who appeared visibly shaken when describing his son's isolation after a positive test at Leeds University. "It's infuriating because this is entirely predictable," he complains.

5. Can we still celebrate Halloween this year?

Trick or treat might not sound like the most Covid-secure of activities. But while parties and sharing sweets may be out, it doesn't mean Halloween is cancelled. A Cambridge University virologist says it's still possible to enjoy it safely and offers parents tips to keep the children happy.

