Covid rules: What are the restrictions in your area?
- Published
Covid restrictions are being eased across the UK.
Check what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode or council name below.
The rules highlighted in the search tool are a selection of the key government restrictions in place in your area.
Always check your relevant national and local authority website for more information on the situation where you live. Also check local guidance before travelling to others parts of the UK.
All the guidance in our search look-up comes from national government websites.
For more information on national measures see:
- England: Coronavirus rules
- Wales: Coronavirus rules
- Scotland: Coronavirus rules
- Northern Ireland: Coronavirus rules
Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average by following this link to an in depth guide to the numbers involved.
