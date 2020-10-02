Local lockdown rules: Check Covid restrictions in your area
Coronavirus rules vary depending on whether you live in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.
Millions of people are also affected by extra local restrictions. Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode below.
If you cannot see the look-up click here.
The rules highlighted in the search tool are a selection of the key restrictions in place in your area.
Always check your relevant national and local authority website for more information on the situation where you live. Also check local guidance before travelling to others parts of the UK.
All the guidance in our look-up comes from national government and local authority websites.
For more information on national measures see:
- England: Coronavirus rules
- Wales: Coronavirus rules
- Scotland: Coronavirus rules
- Northern Ireland: Coronavirus rules
