Coronavirus rules vary depending on whether you live in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

Millions of people are also affected by extra local restrictions. Find out what the rules are in your area by entering your postcode below.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. What are the rules in your area? Enter a full UK postcode to find out This information was updated on 2 October at 13:00 BST. Meeting friends and family Going to work Schools and nurseries Leisure time Shopping Other

If you cannot see the look-up click here.

The rules highlighted in the search tool are a selection of the key restrictions in place in your area.

Always check your relevant national and local authority website for more information on the situation where you live. Also check local guidance before travelling to others parts of the UK.

All the guidance in our look-up comes from national government and local authority websites.

For more information on national measures see: