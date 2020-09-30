Tighter Covid measures 'will take time' - PM

New measures to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases "will take time to feed through", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

He said the high number of daily cases and "tragic increase" in deaths "show why our plan is so essential".

The prime minister called for "collective forbearance, common sense and willingness to make sacrifices".

But he said he would "not hesitate" to impose further restrictions if needed.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

