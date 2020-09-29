Biography of Sussexes can be used in privacy case
- 29 September 2020
The Mail on Sunday can use a recent biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in its defence in a High Court privacy claim over the publication of a letter to her estranged father.
The paper argued Meghan gave the authors of Finding Freedom information to set out her own version of events.
But Meghan's lawyers said accusations they "collaborated" with the authors were a "conspiracy theory".
The judge said the publisher can amend its defence to rely on the biography.