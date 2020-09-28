Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Call for review of 10pm pub curfew

There should be an "urgent review" of 10pm closure times for restaurants and pubs, according to Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham. He said people had been gathering in homes and supermarkets that were "packed out to the rafters" once bars closed. Scenes of crowds forming after closing time have been filmed in UK cities including Liverpool and York. There are no specific plans to review the policy, but all measures are kept under review, the PM's spokesman said. But what is the science behind the 10pm curfew? Read Reality Check's analysis here.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowds in York formed after people left pubs and bars at the 22:00 curfew

2. Political party conferences in the Covid age

Autumn is usually the time of year when UK politicians get together at their party conferences. But the coronavirus pandemic has put a temporary stop to the mingling, with this year's events largely being held online. Conservatives, Labourites and Liberal Democrats have to watch their leaders speak via Zoom (other video-conferencing apps are available). The parties insist the events are as vibrant and interesting as possible, but what are the big things to look out for and what has changed? Read more on that here.

Image copyright PA Media

3. Scam firms used to claim virus loans

A BBC investigation has found criminals are setting up fake businesses on an industrial scale and successfully applying for government-backed Covid-19 emergency loans - with no intention of paying the money back. Builder Mark Telling had his details stolen to set up a bogus company - Tellings Home Made Furniture Service - that "borrowed" £50,000 from the scheme. Mark, who had no idea the company had been set up in his name, was horrified when the BBC told him what had happened. Victims like Mark could find themselves liable for the debt and have their credit rating badly affected.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the moment Mark Telling finds out he's been a victim of fraud

4. Police told not to download Covid-19 app

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has confirmed officers are being told not to install the NHS Covid-19 app - which detects when users have been close to someone with the virus - on their work smartphones. But some officers have been told they may not need to obey self-isolate alerts sent by the app on their personal phones, with Lancashire Constabulary telling staff to call its Covid-19 helpline instead. A source said the advice was due to "security reasons". The NPCC said the work phones policy was in place across all forces and that it is conducting an urgent review.

Image copyright Getty Images

5. Lockdown technology drives 'waist-up' fashion

During lockdown, many of us have faced the awkward situation of unexpectedly appearing on a work video call wearing pyjamas or our ugliest moth-eaten jumper. Some of the world's biggest fashion houses, including Prada and Valentina Karellas, have unveiled new "waist-up" outfits, featuring detailed necklines and relaxed trousers - a potential replacement for those tracksuit bottoms under the desk.

Image copyright Courtesy of Prada

Get a longer news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

Tighter restrictions have been brought in across the UK to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Want a quick reminder of how to stay safe? Read our simple guide here.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: