Image copyright PA Media Image caption NHS staff hand out test kits to Glasgow University students, who are subject to restrictions

Students should be allowed to return home if their university accommodation has been put into lockdown, the National Union of Students has said.

Up to 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University and hundreds at other institutions, including in Edinburgh and Glasgow, are having to self-isolate.

The NUS said it was "shambolic".

The Department for Education said it was monitoring the situation in England.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said students were "not to blame" for coronavirus outbreaks but backed universities taking disciplinary action as a "last resort" against students who break the rules.

The NUS said students should be able to return to their families because being "trapped" in university accommodation would only add to the anxiety of an already difficult time.

It called for universities to support students with food deliveries and provide access to mental health services.

Students "must be able to leave rental contracts, access online learning or defer, and do what it takes to prioritise their safety", the NUS said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Student Joe Gallagher believes the outbreak was "inevitable"

Robert Halfon, the conservative chairman of the Education Select Committee, called for the government and its scientific advisers to reassure students and families by setting out the policy for England.

He warned having students in lockdown at Christmas would cause "huge anguish".

He said: "We need updated guidance on online learning and blended learning. Perhaps universities should consider discounts to students where their learning is disrupted and they are not having face-to-face learning with lecturers or tutors."

The University of Glasgow said it would offer a four-week rent rebate to all students in university residences in recognition of the "difficult circumstances" under which they were living.

They would also give those students £50 each to spend on food and to bring local mobile food outlets to residences.

Students across all of Scotland have been told not to visit hospitality venues over the weekend and Universities Scotland has warned students who socialise with anyone outside of their accommodation risk losing their place at university.

Hundreds of students are isolating at Glasgow while some accommodation at the University of Edinburgh is understood to have been put into lockdown.

Image copyright Google Image caption About 1,700 students must self-isolate for 14 days

Manchester Met said it had introduced a 14-day self-isolation period at its accommodation at Birley and Cambridge Halls, with much of Greater Manchester subject to stricter restrictions after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Students there said they were getting ready to go out on Friday night when they looked outside to see security guards and police, who told them they could not leave.

Trisha Kakooza, from London, said: "We had eight hours to go to get food to last us for two weeks."

First-year student Joe Barnes told BBC Breakfast: "It's left morale at my flat pretty low. To put it into perspective, we have just had what should have been our freshers' week.

"We should have been going out making the most of it. Now we are stuck inside for another two weeks, after isolating for a week already, because a couple of people in our flat have caught the virus."

University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady described the lockdown at Manchester Met as "the latest catastrophe in a week where wholly predictable - and predicted - Covid outbreaks have caused havoc".

There was "no point encouraging students to come to university to self-isolate for a fortnight", she added.

A university spokesman said it was "fully supportive" of lockdown, adding: "Our security teams will increase patrols to support the lockdown and we will take disciplinary action against any students found to have breached requirements."

Image caption Students have returned to socially distanced university campuses

Reese Chamberlain, an international student at the University of Edinburgh, said his accommodation, Pollock Halls, was put into lockdown after a student tested positive. "The situation is dire," he said.

"I already self-isolated when I arrived here and even then it was so difficult getting basic supplies."

Tom, another Edinburgh student, said he was looking for an AirBnB or hotel because of reports his accommodation block was about to be put into lockdown.

He said he might return home on the train, adding: "I know there have been a few issues with parties, but we have only been here for two weeks and they are already locking us down. I don't know why we have been told to come in the first place."

The Department for Education said the government was working closely with universities in England to ensure they were prepared for the return of students.

A spokesman said: "Students should follow the latest health advice, just like the wider public, which means they should stay at university in the event that they have symptoms; have to isolate; there are additional restrictions imposed locally; or there is an outbreak on campus or in their accommodation."

Universities UK, which represents 139 institutions across the UK, said the health and wellbeing of students, staff and local communities was the first priority for universities, which would continue to follow government guidance.

How are the rules affecting you? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways: