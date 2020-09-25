Image copyright Reuters

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby early next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

A tweet from the Royal Family account said the couple were "very pleased" to announce the news.

It added: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The tenth in line to the throne married Mr Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Posting a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram alongside another of some baby shoes, the princess said they were "so excited".

The couple's baby will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild. Their eight - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor - was born last May.

Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become grandparents for the first time.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Royal Family were out in force at the couple's wedding in 2018

Celebrities including Cara Delevingne and Robbie Williams were among the 850 guests at the couple's wedding in 2018.

Some 1,200 members of the public selected by ballot also followed proceedings from the grounds.

Image copyright PA Image caption The bride asked for a low back to show her scar

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress - designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos - featured a low back, at her request, to show a scar from surgery she had to correct scoliosis when she was 12.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, acted as pageboy and bridesmaid.

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, was maid of honour and Mr Brooksbank chose his brother, Thomas, as best man.