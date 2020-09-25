Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was shot dead by a man being detained at the custody centre in Windmill Lane

A police officer has been shot dead at Croydon Police Station in south London.

The officer was shot by a man who was being detained at the custody centre in Windmill Lane.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics after the incident at 02:15 BST. The officer later died in hospital of gunshot wounds.

A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene. He was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident, the Met Police said. The officer's family are being supported by specialist officers.

