Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Uncertainty as industries miss out on job support

Industries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic face further uncertainty, with many in hospitality, events and retail saying the chancellor's new Job Support Scheme will not be enough to save businesses. And, with those on zero-hours contracts set to miss out on help, one worker tells us they are the "forgotten" group. Meanwhile, latest figures show the government borrowed £35.9bn last month - a record figure for August - as it tackled the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Royal accounts show potential Covid shortfall

The impact of lockdown on visitor numbers across Royal residences will lead to an estimated £15m shortfall in income over three years, while the budget for a 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace will fall £20m short, says the Keeper of the Privy Purse. However, Sir Michael Stevens says the royal household has "no intention" of asking for extra funding.

Image copyright PA Media

3. Tory MPs in bid to increase scrutiny over Covid rules

Emergency powers allowing the UK government to impose restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus - such as limits on gatherings - expire next week. And more than 40 Conservatives are backing an attempt to force ministers to put any future measures to a vote by MPs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Meanwhile, lockdowns across Europe face increased scrutiny. Protesters and scientists tell us their views

4. 'Asian weddings have 400 guests - not 15'

The new 15-guest limit imposed in England this week has left South Asian weddings "out of the question", according to an events manager who has lost all his bookings since March. Arum Javed says his Birmingham-based Monsoon Venue Group is on "shaky ground", adding: "It's very hard managing the bride and groom. They're emotionally stressed."

Image copyright Arum Javed

5. 'Shop early for Christmas or risk losing out'

There are 90 "shopping days" left until Christmas and the online retail world - already dealing with sales up 40-50% since lockdown - is gearing up for a huge surge in demand. But while industry representatives say there's no need to panic-buy just yet - and delivery companies are recruiting thousands of extra workers - shoppers might do well not to leave it too late to get their presents.

Image copyright Getty Images

