UK faces 50,000 cases a day by October without action

The UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further restrictions, the government's chief scientific adviser has warned.

Sir Patrick Vallance said that "would be expected to lead to about 200 deaths per day" a month after that.

The briefing at Downing St comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers whether to introduce further measures in England.

On Sunday, a further 3,899 daily cases and 18 deaths were reported in the UK