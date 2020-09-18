Image copyright PA Media

The UK is "now seeing a second wave" of Covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said, adding "it's been inevitable we'd see it in this country".

Mr Johnson also said he did not "want to go into bigger lockdown measures", but that tighter social distancing restrictions may be necessary.

It comes as new rules were confirmed for Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of the Midlands and West Yorkshire.

On Friday, the UK recorded a further 4,322 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

"Clearly when you look at what is happening, you've got wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in," the PM said during a trip to Oxford.

He added that "the British people have done an amazing job - they've brought that peak down by discipline" but that "people find it difficult to keep this up, it's difficult to maintain that discipline for a long time".