Sue Barker leaving BBC's A Question of Sport show

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sue Barker, pictured here interviewing Serena Williams at Wimbledon, where she herself played

Sue Barker is leaving the BBC's A Question Of Sport after 23 years as part of a major shake-up at the programme.

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will also depart the long-running sports quiz show.

Their final series together will be broadcast next year. The new line-up has not been announced.

Former professional tennis player Barker, 64, took over as presenter from commentator David Coleman in 1997.

Ex-England rugby player Dawson, 47, and former England international cricketer Tufnell, 54, have led their teams on the show for 16 and 12 years respectively.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show's longest reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy."

"Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience."

The first episode was broadcast on 5 January 1970 and the series has only had three hosts in the last 50 years - David Vine, David Coleman and Sue Barker.

Over 3,000 different sports stars have appeared on the programme over the years, including Jessica Ennis Hill, Chris Hoy, Anthony Joshua, Sebastian Coe and Tanni Grey-Thompson.