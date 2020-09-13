Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.

1. Oxford University to resume vaccine trial after pause

Trials of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will resume after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock welcomed the news. Meanwhile, who would get the vaccine first?

Image copyright Reuters

2. 'Working from home' is long-term ambition

Nearly a third of people in Wales should be working at or near home, even when coronavirus restrictions have eased, the Welsh Government has said. The move could reduce congestion and pollution, and improve work-life balance, ministers suggested. If you do have to return to the office, find out what your boss has to do to keep you safe.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. 'Divorce boom' forecast as lockdown sees advice queries rise

The coronavirus pandemic is creating an "enormous strain" on relationships, an advice charity has warned, with family lawyers predicting a "post-lockdown divorce boom". Citizens Advice said views on its divorce webpage on the first weekend of September were up 25% compared with the same date in 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. Subdued Proms concludes after Rule, Britannia! row

A pared-down version of the BBC Symphony Orchestra played to an empty Royal Albert Hall on Saturday for The Last Night of the Proms. The 2020 Proms season was drastically curtailed by the coronavirus epidemic, with the usual six-week season cut down to a fortnight of live shows, performed without an audience.

Image copyright PA Media

5. Virtual Great North Run in 57 countries

Although the official Great North Run event had to be cancelled this year, almost 17,000 people will be taking part virtually across 57 countries and six continents, organisers have said.

Image copyright PA Media

And don't forget...

