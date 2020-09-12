Image copyright Getty Images

Sir Terence Conran, the British designer who revolutionised retail and decor, has died at the age of 88.

Best known as the founder of Habitat, he brought modern style and simplicity to UK homes in the 1960s and later helped found the Design Museum.

"He was a visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised the way we live in Britain," said a family statement.

"He was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly."

The statement added: "It gives us great comfort to know that many of you will mourn with us but we ask that you celebrate Terence's extraordinary legacy and contribution to the country he loved so dearly."