Image copyright Getty Images

The public must not treat this weekend as a "party" before England's new "Rule of Six" coronavirus restrictions come into effect on Monday, a police union has warned.

The Police Federation for England and Wales said there was a "real risk" some members of the public would "take advantage of the current situation".

The new rules will limit gatherings to six people both indoors and outdoors.

It comes as one scientist said the UK could lose control of the virus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the new Rule of Six on Wednesday as part of measures intended to halt the rise in cases.

It applies both indoors and outdoors and to all ages - although there are some exemptions, such as gatherings for work.

Those who fail to follow the new rules can be fined by police - £100 for a first offence, doubling on each further offence up to £3,200.

But with the introduction of the rules delayed until Monday, Police Federation chairman John Apter said: "There is a real risk some members of the public will take advantage of the current situation and treat this weekend as a party weekend ahead of the tighter restrictions being introduced on Monday.

"Using the current situation as an opportunity and excuse to party would be incredibly irresponsible and put pressure not only on policing, but potentially on the ambulance service and NHS."

On Thursday, Scotland changed its rules on socialising to a maximum of six people inside and outside - but unlike England they must be from two households, and children under 12 are exempt.

In Wales, from Monday it will be illegal for more than six people from an extended household to meet indoors. The rule will not apply to children aged 11 and under.

In addition to the new measures, various local lockdowns are taking place in parts of north-west England, the West Midlands, West Yorkshire, Leicester, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On Friday, the government announced there were a further 3,539 coronavirus cases in the UK, the highest figure since 17 May.

Prof Sir Mark Walport, a member of the government's Sage scientific advisory group, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "One would have to say that we're on the edge of losing control.

"You've only got to look across the Channel to see what is happening in France and what's happening in Spain."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the Rule of Six was "well-understood" as a public health message and had the public's support.

"As ever, the important thing is balance - eating out, seeing friends - that is fine, provided we do so in a way that is socially responsible, that's what the Rule of Six is about," he told the BBC.

He added that there needed to be "a degree of self-discipline and restriction" in order to deal with the challenges posed by the rising number of coronavirus cases across England - and the escalating R number, which measures the rate at which the virus is transmitted.

The R number has been raised to between 1 and 1.2 for the first time since March. Any number above one indicates the number of infections is increasing.

The virus is still at much lower levels across the UK than at the peak in April, but a study of thousands of people in England found cases are doubling every seven to eight days.

And in addition to a general rise in cases in the community, the government's latest coronavirus surveillance report shows a sharp rise in people over the age of 85 testing positive.

Asked about Prof Walport's statement that the UK was "losing control", Mr Gove said it was "a warning to us all".

"There's a range of scientific opinion but one thing on which practically every scientist is agreed is that we have seen an uptick in infection and therefore it is appropriate we take public health measures."

It comes after people across England told BBC News they are struggling to access coronavirus tests.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that no-one should have to travel more than 75 miles for a test, after the BBC revealed some were being sent hundreds of miles away.

But dozens have now reported being unable to book a swab at all.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said testing capacity was targeted at the hardest-hit areas.