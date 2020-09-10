Image copyright Getty Images

The new coronavirus rules in England banning social gatherings of more than six people will not be kept in place "any longer than we have to", Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

"This sacrifice is vital to control the virus for the long term," he told MPs.

The law comes into force on Monday and will be enforced through a £100 fine.

Mr Hancock was also heckled by some MPs as he spoke about the government's plans for mass coronavirus testing, after concerns it was unrealistic.

Scientists and health professionals have said the technology for the government's plan for more rapid tests "does not, as yet, exist", and there are already issues with laboratory capacity.

Groups of six

The new "rule of six" was set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as the UK reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day.

It applies both indoors and outdoors and to all ages - although there are some exemptions, such as gatherings for work.

On Thursday, Scotland changed its rules on socialising to a maximum of six people inside and outside - but unlike England they must be from two households, and children under 12 are exempt.

"As the chief medical officer said yesterday, we must learn from the recent experience of countries like Belgium who successfully put in place these measures to combat a similar rise in infections," said Mr Hancock in Parliament on Thursday.

"These are not measures that we take lightly. I understand that for many they'll mean changing long-awaited plans or missing out on precious moments with loved ones, but this sacrifice is vital to control the virus for the long term and save lives.

"And I vow that we will not keep these rules in place for any longer than we have to."

Earlier, Mr Hancock's colleague, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said if everybody followed the rules "we may well be by Christmas in a position to look at it again".

Former government adviser Prof Neil Ferguson said it will take about "two to three weeks" to see what effect the social distancing measures have.

"So we need to wait at this point and see how much we flatten the curve and then if that's not sufficient to bring the reproduction number below one, so the epidemic starts shrinking again, then yes, we may need to clamp down on other areas," he added.

Prof Ferguson - whose advice to the prime minister led to the UK lockdown - said it was unavoidable that the virus would resurge in all age groups.

And asked about the government's push to get people to return to work, Prof Ferguson added: "Certainly I think we should hesitate and maybe pause at the headlong rush to get everybody back into offices.

"But some people have to work and I completely understand the concerns in many quarters that everybody working at home has an economic impact, particularly on city centres."

At-a-glance: What are the new rules?

Social gatherings of more than six people in England will not be allowed in law from Monday 14 September

The new rule applies to people in private homes, indoors and outdoors, and places such as pubs, restaurants, cafes and public outdoor spaces

and places such as pubs, restaurants, cafes and public outdoor spaces It applies to all ages

The rule does not apply to schools and workplaces, to people living together or in the same support bubble, or to weddings, funerals and organised team sports

to people living together or in the same support bubble, or to weddings, funerals and organised team sports The full list of exemptions also includes protests and political activities subject to "strict risk assessments", jury service and providing emergency assistance

People who ignore the police could be fined £100 - doubling with each offence to a maximum of £3,200

Mr Hancock was also asked about the government's testing plan.

The next immediate goal for the government is to increase testing capacity to 500,000 tests a day by the end of October. Currently, testing capacity is being reported as 350,000 a day - which includes swab tests (which check if you have the virus currently) and antibody tests (which check if someone has already had the virus).

But the government is also planning "Operation Moonshot" - which aims to see millions of tests processed every day.

This would involve using a new type of test, which is not yet rolled out, involving swabs or saliva and can give results in 90 or even 20 minutes.

Mr Hancock was heckled by some opposition MPs as he outlined "Moonshot", responding: "I'm absolutely determined that we will get there.

"And if everything comes together, and if the technology comes off, it'll be possible even for challenging sectors like theatres to get closer to normal before Christmas."

He said the approach was being piloted and steps are being taken to verify the new technology ahead of a desired nationwide roll-out.

A man swabs his mouth in Bolton, which is facing local lockdown restrictions

Earlier, the chairman of the British Medical Association Dr Chaand Nagpaul said it was unclear how Operation Moonshot would work - given the "huge problems" currently seen with lab capacity.

And other scientists warned of the dangers of false negatives and false positives.

Meanwhile, Scotland launched its new contact tracing app on Thursday, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urging as many people as possible to download it.

The contact tracing app being developed in England ran into technical problems and is currently being tested following a revamp.

England's NHS Test and Trace system saw its highest weekly number of positive cases since it was launched at the end of May, new figures on Thursday showed.

In the week ending 2 September, officials managed to trace 69.2% of the close contacts of people who tested positive.

In other developments: