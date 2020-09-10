Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Concerns over PM's 'moonshot' virus testing plans

Scientists and health professionals have raised doubts over the prime minister's suggestion that millions of Covid-19 tests, including some giving results within minutes, could "in the near future" be processed daily. Doctors say the necessary technology "does not, as yet, exist" and point to issues with laboratory capacity.

2. World vaccine delivery 'will need 8,000 jumbo jets'

Shipping a coronavirus vaccine around the world will be the "largest transport challenge ever", according to the airline industry. The equivalent of 8,000 Boeing 747s will be needed, says the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

3. Indoor venues in Scotland await lockdown review

Indoor venues in Scotland, including concert halls, theatres and soft play centres, will learn later whether they can reopen from Monday. However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will adopt a "very cautious approach" and is not ruling out new restrictions. The daily average number of cases has trebled in three weeks.

4. 'I felt a calling to join in with nursing surge'

Admiration for NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic is thought to be responsible for a surge in people applying for healthcare qualifications. The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service says 47,320 people had applied for UK nursing degrees by the end of June, a 16% rise on last year.

5. Couple kept apart for five months marry in Scotland

A couple stuck on different continents by coronavirus have finally married after five months apart. Not only did the pandemic cause the cancellation of Piriyah and Sandeep Krishnan's wedding, it forced him to spend lockdown in Missouri, in the US, while she was in London. Read their remarkable tale - and how a registrar in Stirling saved the day.

