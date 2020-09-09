Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we must act" to stop the rise in coronavirus cases in England.

He set out a new "rule of six" restricting gatherings to a maximum of six people, enforced with fines or arrests.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

