Tighter restrictions have been introduced in Bolton, including only allowing takeaways at hospitality venues, after a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The new measures will also require all venues to close between 22:00 and 05:00.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the town in Greater Manchester had "the highest case rate in the country."

He said there were 120 cases per 100,000 in Bolton, which had already been under stricter lockdown measures.