Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. Bolton restrictions tightened as cases rise

Tighter coronavirus restrictions have been introduced in Bolton, in Greater Manchester, including only allowing takeaways and curtailing nightlife, after a rise in cases. The new rules will require all hospitality venues to close between 22:00 BST and 05:00 each day. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the town - which had already been under tighter rules - had "the highest case rate in the country".

2. Apology over testing access problems

A director of No 10's test and trace programme in England has apologised after some people with coronavirus symptoms said they couldn't access the testing system. Sarah-Jane Marsh, who leads the "test" part of the scheme, said it was the laboratories, not the testing sites themselves, that were the "critical pinch-point". It comes as scientists voiced concern over the UK's rising number of cases.

3. Arts at 'point of no return'

Composer and theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber has said the arts are at the "point of no return" due to damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Most theatres, including those in London's West End, are yet to reopen. Speaking to MPs, Lord Lloyd Webber said the sector needed to get going again, warning that it would be economically "impossible" to run theatres with social distancing.

4. New cases in all Scottish mainland areas

New coronavirus cases have been reported in every mainland health board area in Scotland in the past 24 hours. There have been 176 positive tests across the country since Monday, including 91 in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde - where visiting restrictions are in force. The latest figures include the deaths of three more people who tested positive for the virus - the highest number since 30 June.

5. Boy, 4, starts school after lockdown hospital stay

A four-year-old boy who spent seven weeks in hospital with his father while undergoing cancer treatment during lockdown has now started school. Oliver Stephenson could not see his mum or brother during chemotherapy at Leeds General Infirmary, but has since started in the reception class at a school in West Yorkshire. His mum Laura said he was "super excited" about going to school.

