The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4m cost of refurbishing Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

The cost was covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant, but the duke and duchess had said they would repay it when they stepped back from royal duties.

Prince Harry's spokesman said he had paid the bill in full by making a contribution to the grant.

The property will remain a UK residence for the duke and his family.

It comes days after the couple announced they had reached a deal with Netflix to make a range of programmes, some of which they may appear in.

A multi-year deal will encompass documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

The duke's spokesman said of the repayment: "This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family."

Frogmore Cottage sits in a secluded spot on the Queen's Windsor estate in Berkshire

Last year's royal accounts showed the cost of the renovations was £2.4 million and was covered by the grant.

It is the money given to the Queen by the government and pays for the salaries of the royal household, official travel and upkeep of palaces.

Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.