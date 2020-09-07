Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.

1. England introduces Greek island-specific quarantine

Travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will have to self-isolate for 14 days from 04:00 BST on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says. It's a slight change in policy for the government, which previously applied restrictions to entire countries. It also brings England in line with Wales, which has already introduced specific rules for six islands, some of which are the same.

2. Lockdown restrictions extended in west of Scotland

Coronavirus restrictions on home visits in the west of Scotland have been expanded to Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire after a rise in cases. The move comes the week after measures were re-imposed in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire. It means restrictions now apply to more than 1.1 million people living across the five council areas.

3. UK cases rise by 2,948 amid warning for young people

The UK has recorded another steep rise in daily coronavirus cases, with a further 2,948 positive tests - and a further three deaths - reported on Monday. It comes after the government expressed concern over a similar rise in cases on Sunday. Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged young people - who he said accounted for much of Sunday's increase - to follow social distancing rules to avoid a second spike. "Don't kill your gran by catching coronavirus and then passing it on," he said.

4. Foden and Greenwood to leave England camp after quarantine breach

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood are to leave the England camp after breaking coronavirus quarantine guidelines in Iceland, says manager Gareth Southgate. The Football Association is investigating the breaches after Saturday's 1-0 Nations League victory. Manchester City midfielder Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Greenwood, 18, both made their senior international debuts in the game.

5. What's behind the unequal threat of Covid?

Covid-19 is already the third-leading cause of death for African Americans this year. But why has the virus hit this community harder than others? We've taken a look at the story behind the numbers.

