A further 2,988 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the UK in the past 24 hours, government data showed.

It is the highest number reported on a single day since 22 May and a rise of 1,175 on Saturday, according to the UK government's coronavirus dashboard.

Scotland recorded 208 new cases on Sunday, its highest daily increase for more than 17 weeks.

Two further deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded, taking the total number of UK deaths to 41,551.

Wales recorded a further 98 cases, its highest daily rise since 30 June, and Northern Ireland recorded 106 new cases, its highest rise since 25 April.

Overall, 347,152 cases have been confirmed.

It came as tougher measures limiting household contacts were introduced in Bolton in an effort to stop coronavirus cases rising and prevent a full local lockdown.

The infection rate in the area has risen to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - the highest in England.

Commenting on Scotland's increase, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "While this reflects the substantial opening up of the economy, it reminds us of the need to deploy counter measures."

She added that the "first line of defence" is to "take greater care on face coverings, hygiene and distance".

Increased demand for testing led bosses in charge of the coronavirus testing system to apologise after it emerged UK labs were struggling to keep up with demand.

Screening capacity was described last week as being "maxed out" - 170,000 tests a day are being processed, up from 100,000 in mid June.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the economy "needs to have people back at work".

Mr Raab acknowledged there was likely to be a "bit more" remote working in future.

However, he added: "It is important to send a message that we need to get Britain back up and running, the economy motoring on all cylinders."

Mr Raab also played down suggestions that coronavirus testing at airports would help travellers avoid mandatory quarantine.