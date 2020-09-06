Coronavirus: Airport tests demanded and call for daily checks for MPs
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Labour demands airport testing review
Testing for coronavirus at airports should be considered as a way of cutting the number of travellers who must spend two weeks in quarantine, the Labour Party says. It argues a "rapid review" of the "chaotic" quarantine rules is needed, given the "dire warnings" from the travel industry about the economic effects.
2. Tougher Covid measures introduced in Bolton
People in Bolton have been asked not to mix with people from other households and to limit public transport use to journeys for education, work or health reasons. It comes after the area's infection rate rose to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - the highest in England.
3. Test MPs for Covid-19 every day, says Speaker
Raucous scenes from the House of Commons could soon return, after Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suggested MPs could be tested daily for coronavirus. He told Times Radio he had spoken to the NHS and government about "a quick turnaround of tests" to allow in more MPs but ruled out MPs wearing masks on the basis it could make it harder for them to be recognised and make speeches.
4. Disabled 'pushed out' of post-lockdown world
Disabled people are being "pushed out" of a post-lockdown world, the charity Scope is warning. In recent weeks, many classed among the most vulnerable have faced leaving the house for the first time after months of shielding. Melanie Duddridge, of Cardiff, has fibromyalgia and Crohn's disease. She says long queues, toilet restrictions and a lack of disabled parking make her anxious.
5. Antibody positive volunteers help on Covid ward
Recovered Covid-19 patients have been volunteering in an Israeli hospital's coronavirus wards. Under the pilot scheme, they visit patients in moderate or serious condition, who would otherwise be in isolation at Jerusalem's Hadassah hospital, to help them eat or simply lend a listening ear.
And don't forget...
...you can remind yourself which countries are on the UK's various quarantine lists.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
