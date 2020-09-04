Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.

1. Airport tests give 'false security'

Testing arrivals at airports may give a "false sense of security", the prime minister has said, after former Tory cabinet minister David Davis said they could be used to reduce quarantine to "less than five days". Boris Johnson said he understood the difficulties facing the aviation sector, but testing on arrival would only identify 7% of virus cases. He said the current quarantine system was an important part of the "repertoire" for tackling the spread of Covid-19. Mr Johnson also said the UK was "overwhelmingly... proceeding as one" on quarantine measures, despite his transport secretary admitting there was "confusion" as devolved nations introduced different rules.

2. Leeds on lockdown watchlist

Leeds is facing a "pivotal moment", councillors have said, as it becomes the latest area to be added to Public Health England's local lockdown watchlist. The city has become an "area of concern" after its seven-day infection rate rose to 32.4 cases per 100,000 people. While the council said the spread was "broad", cases have been increasingly detected in younger people aged 18-34 and there are concerns about "house parties and gatherings". For guidance on what a local lockdown means, click here.

Image caption The infection rate in Leeds has been rising over the last few weeks, officials said

3. Airline to cut further 1,150 jobs as pandemic grips aviation industry

Airline Virgin Atlantic is to cut a further 1,150 jobs after completing a £1.2bn rescue plan. That is on top of the 3,500 jobs it has already axed since the beginning of the year. The airline said it had to cut costs to survive and described the past six months as "the most challenging in Virgin Atlantic's history". This is the latest in a series of blows in the travel industry, with bosses accusing the government of "overseeing the demise of aviation" through the use of quarantine measures.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. 'I faced miscarriage alone'

Covid-19 safety measures mean pregnant women are often attending hospital appointments on their own, while loved ones must sit in the car or pace outside. Some women have been told they have miscarried with no one there to comfort them. From having to Google advice to being given rule-breaking cuddles, four women have shared their stories.

Image copyright Emma Russell

5. Singing in the rain as opera returns

Musicians playing behind screens, characters declaring their love for one another from three metres away and audiences sat in car parks. These are just some of the measures needed to get opera going again. Scottish Opera is running a series of shows of La Boheme at its Glasgow production centre as well as pop-up shows across Scotland. Tickets for five of the shows were quickly snapped up, with people keen to see live performances once more - even if it means risking the rain.

Image copyright James Glossop Image caption La Boheme is being performed in a car park

