Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Variations in quarantine rules 'confusing'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admits varying quarantine rules in different parts of the UK have become confusing for travellers. People arriving in Scotland or Wales from Portugal and French Polynesia must now self-isolate for 14 days, with Wales also adding six Greek islands to its quarantine list. Greece was put on Scotland's list on Thursday. However, if you travel to England or Northern Ireland from any of those places, there remains no requirement to self-isolate.

2. 'Pivotal moment' as Leeds looks to avoid lockdown

People in Leeds must make a "collective effort" to avoid further coronavirus restrictions, councillors warn, after its infection rate rose to 29.4 cases per 100,000 people. The city is expected to go on Public Health England's weekly watch list as an "area of concern" and, if cases continue to rise, more stringent measures could be imposed.

3. Batman filming halted after 'Pattinson Covid test'

Filming for The Batman has been suspended again, days after it resumed following the coronavirus lockdown, studio Warner Bros confirms. And US media is reporting the pause is down to lead actor Robert Pattinson having tested positive for the virus.

4. Eat Out to Help Out: Diners claim 100 million meals

Restaurants have claimed more than 100 million meals under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered diners 50% discounts through much of August, Treasury figures show. The government set aside £500m for the scheme, which has so far received 130,000 claims totalling £522m, with participating restaurants able to claim until the end of September.

5. 'We are recruiting people as quickly as we can'

A company that usually makes protective kit for the oil and gas, construction and food sectors says it plans to almost quadruple its 70-strong workforce after the pandemic boosted its business. Alpha Solway, which has sites in Dumfries and Annan, landed a £53m contract to provide NHS Scotland with 232 million surgical masks, six million respirator masks and two million visors.

