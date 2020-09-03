Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. Portugal added to Wales' quarantine list - but not England's

Portugal is not being added to England's quarantine list, but it will go on Wales' list, alongside six Greek islands. Britons in the popular holiday destination had been anxiously awaiting a decision, as cases in the country have risen in the past week beyond the threshold at which ministers generally consider imposing 14-day mandatory self-isolation. It's the first time Wales has applied its own quarantine rules, rather than follow Westminster's lead. Scotland has independently reintroduced isolation for arrivals from Greece.

2. Teenagers test positive after Crete trip

Eight teenage boys, who travelled to the UK from Crete, have tested positive for coronavirus. On their flight home, there were 212 people on the Wizz Air plane which landed at Luton Airport on 25 August. The Department of Health says it is advising those affected to self-isolate. During their trip, the teenagers, from Winchester, Hampshire, made friends with a group from Estonia, who later told them they had tested positive once back home.

3. Upset stomach 'could be sign for children'

If children have diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal cramps that could be a sign they have coronavirus, according to researchers from Queen's University Belfast. The team says it could be worth adding these to the checklist of symptoms. Currently, the only officially recognised symptoms in the UK are fever, cough and loss of smell or taste. The US Centres for Disease Control already lists nausea or vomiting and diarrhoea among possible symptoms.

4. Coronavirus 'spreading again in Scotland'

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the virus is spreading again in Scotland and the transmission rate increased slightly over the past week. Doing nothing to stop the spread was not an option, she said. The first minister defended restrictions imposed in the Glasgow area. A further 101 cases have been confirmed in Scotland, 53 of which are in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

5. London Marathon route revealed

The postponed London Marathon is going to look very different this year. Not only is the event, on 4 October, restricted to elite athletes but its route has also been changed. The 26.2-mile course usually takes in Greenwich, Bermondsey and Canary Wharf before heading to central London and finishing on The Mall, outside Buckingham Palace. This year runners will do a closed-loop circuit around St James's Park.

